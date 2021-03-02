South Africa: Khayelitsha Matriculant Conquers the Language Barrier With Strategic Plan for Survival

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

Thina Gabavana took up the opportunity to enrol at Bloemhof in the Cape Winelands town at the foot of the Stellenbosch Mountain, more than 50km away from her home in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats of Cape Town, and was determined to succeed.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When the bell struck 2.20pm, signalling the end of a school day at Bloemhof Girls' High School in Stellenbosch, Thina Gabavana would run to read her books. It was her routine. Out of class, to her room, with the books, until midnight - or later. She was running to recount and make sense of the day. It was a strategic plan, for survival.

Gabavana is one of the pool of matriculants who received their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results this week, on 23 February.

The matriculant, a mother tongue isiXhosa speaker, joined the Model C Afrikaans girls' high school in 2016, after receiving a scholarship from the network the MAD Leadership Foundation. At that time, she spoke little to no Afrikaans.

"Ja, nee en dankie, was her only vocabulary," says principal Wilna van Heerden. Gabavana became an alumnus of the Afrikaans school with an overall aggregate of 80.83%...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.