South Africa: Khayelitsha Matriculant Conquers the Language Barrier With Strategic Plan for Survival

analysis

Thina Gabavana took up the opportunity to enrol at Bloemhof in the Cape Winelands town at the foot of the Stellenbosch Mountain, more than 50km away from her home in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats of Cape Town, and was determined to succeed.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When the bell struck 2.20pm, signalling the end of a school day at Bloemhof Girls' High School in Stellenbosch, Thina Gabavana would run to read her books. It was her routine. Out of class, to her room, with the books, until midnight - or later. She was running to recount and make sense of the day. It was a strategic plan, for survival.

Gabavana is one of the pool of matriculants who received their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results this week, on 23 February.

The matriculant, a mother tongue isiXhosa speaker, joined the Model C Afrikaans girls' high school in 2016, after receiving a scholarship from the network the MAD Leadership Foundation. At that time, she spoke little to no Afrikaans.

"Ja, nee en dankie, was her only vocabulary," says principal Wilna van Heerden. Gabavana became an alumnus of the Afrikaans school with an overall aggregate of 80.83%...