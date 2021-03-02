South Africa: Boks Likely to Be Tourists Against British and Irish Lions in 2021

analysis

It is increasingly likely that the Springboks' scheduled 2021 home series against the British & Irish Lions will take place in the UK in July 2021.

The British & Irish Lions is a name synonymous with tours. The Lions were established as a touring team and throughout their 133-year existence have always travelled to hostile rugby countries in search of glory.

But in 2021, the Lions are set to do something they have never done, and to be frank, never wanted to do. They will be the home team in a series against one of the giants of the southern hemisphere, and therefore of the sport of rugby.

It looks increasingly likely that the Springboks against the Lions will have to happen in Britain (and possibly Ireland) to make it commercially viable. There is now a definitive timeline for fans to be allowed back into stadiums in England, which strengthens the case for the Lions hosting the Boks.

The Lions have played "home" Tests before - most recently against Argentina at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2005 (which ended in a 25-25 draw), and will host Japan at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on 26 June 2021.

The Lions have never...