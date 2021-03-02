South Africa: Boks Likely to Be Tourists Against British and Irish Lions in 2021

2 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

It is increasingly likely that the Springboks' scheduled 2021 home series against the British & Irish Lions will take place in the UK in July 2021.

The British & Irish Lions is a name synonymous with tours. The Lions were established as a touring team and throughout their 133-year existence have always travelled to hostile rugby countries in search of glory.

But in 2021, the Lions are set to do something they have never done, and to be frank, never wanted to do. They will be the home team in a series against one of the giants of the southern hemisphere, and therefore of the sport of rugby.

It looks increasingly likely that the Springboks against the Lions will have to happen in Britain (and possibly Ireland) to make it commercially viable. There is now a definitive timeline for fans to be allowed back into stadiums in England, which strengthens the case for the Lions hosting the Boks.

The Lions have played "home" Tests before - most recently against Argentina at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2005 (which ended in a 25-25 draw), and will host Japan at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on 26 June 2021.

The Lions have never...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.