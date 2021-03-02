South Africa: 'King Coca' Branding and Other Clues in Huge R583 Million Cocaine Bust Off Saldanha

analysis

In the second major drug-related crackdown in a fortnight, police seized a huge haul of cocaine on a fishing vessel off the Saldanha coast. Clues, including the packaging, may help investigators unravel details around its owners.

Black boxes with branding saying "King Coca" beneath an orange-tinged crown embellishment - this is how cocaine worth about R583-million was discovered packaged on a fishing vessel off Saldanha.

Six suspects from Myanmar and four from Bulgaria were arrested in connection with the bust late on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: "The intelligence-driven, evening operation saw various tactical forces descending on the vessel where 973 blocks of compressed cocaine (estimated at R583-million) were found in three compartments of the vessel."

The 10 suspects were expected to appear in a Vredenburg court once charged.

The haul is worth about R583-million. Photo: Supplied

"Further investigations continue as the detectives determine the origins as well as the intended destination of the consignment."

Among several photographs of the vessel, supplied by the police, some appeared to show the cocaine in black boxes labelled "King Coca", with the drug packed in bags bearing the label Sport Ruixingda. These bags can be bought...