South Africa: Private Sector Steps Up to the Plate to Back the Covid Vaccine Roll-Out

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Establishing a hierarchy of who is to be vaccinated next to ensure equitable distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines as well as keeping track of who has been vaccinated with what and when is an immense task. Not to mention keeping track of the vaccines themselves. B4SA has stepped up to the plate.

On Sunday night South Africans heard how, after a fumbled start, the country's vaccine strategy is being ramped up. About 43 million vaccines have now been ordered, due to arrive in staggered intervals throughout the year.

Roughly 65,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, with the process picking up pace as it becomes more streamlined. Phase Two of the roll-out will begin in April.

While the government is the sole procurer of the vaccines, the private sector in the form of B4SA, the alliance of business supporting government efforts to combat Covid-19, has quietly stepped back up to the plate.

"No, the private sector cannot procure the vaccine," says Martin Kingston, chairman of B4SA. "This is a government-run process around the world."

But what B4SA can do is back these negotiations with the necessary technical, medico-legal and contractual support.

"And where we can apply...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

