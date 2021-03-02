Angola: European Currency Sale Drops in Last Three Years - BNA

2 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sales in Euros to commercial banks fell from 10.9 billion in 2017 to 780.5 million Euros in 2020, reflecting a sharp reduction of the European currency in the foreign exchange market.

In this period, BNA did not sell dollars in the market, due to the suspension of the correspondence relationship with American banks, by decision of the American Treasury.

The situation forced the Angolan Central Bank to focus on the foreign exchange market, with stress to the European currency, the Euro, said the head of the BNA's Statistics Department, Joel Futi.

In 2017, the sales in Euros to banks stood at 10.9 billion (USD 12.2 billion), whereas in 2018, this figure increased by 11,4 billion Euros (USD 13.4 billion).

With return of the situation to normal, "especially now that correspondence relations have been restored", the Dollar, the reference currency in Angola, returned to the domestic market in 2019.

Sales in the following year stood at USD 8.25 billion, which represents a reduction of 1.1 billion compared to 2019.

Of the various movements recorded in 2020, BNA sold USD 3.4 billion to commercial banks; to the National Treasury (on the Bloomberg platform) USD 965 million; to oil companies USD 2.4 billion; and diamonds USD 494.5 million.

In this period, BNA did not sell dollars in the market, due to the suspension of the correspondence relationship with American banks, by decision of the American Treasury.

The situation forced the Angolan Central Bank to focus on the foreign exchange market, with stress to the European currency, the Euro, said the head of the BNA's Statistics Department, Joel Futi.

In 2017, the sales in Euros to banks stood at 10.9 billion (USD 12.2 billion), whereas in 2018, this figure increased by 11,4 billion Euros (USD 13.4 billion).

With return of the situation to normal, "especially now that correspondence relations have been restored", the Dollar, the reference currency in Angola, returned to the domestic market in 2019.

Sales in the following year stood at USD 8.25 billion, which represents a reduction of 1.1 billion compared to 2019.

Of the various movements recorded in 2020, BNA sold USD 3.4 billion to commercial banks; to the National Treasury (on the Bloomberg platform) USD 965 million; to oil companies USD 2.4 billion; and diamonds USD 494.5 million.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.