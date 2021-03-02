Angola: 'Iurd Case' Going Through Legal Procedures - President

2 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço said Tuesday in Luanda that the process related to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD) is following its legal procedures with the Attorney General's Office (PGR).

Speaking at the opening session of Cabinet Council, João Lourenço said that the State has a responsibility to find a way out in the search for the truth of the facts, in order to avoid injustice (... ).

"Last year, as result of tip-offs by the faithful and which prompted investigation by the competent services, in view of the alleged serious crimes committed by some leaders and pastors, we witnessed the closing of temples of one of the recognised churches, which almost operated across the country", clarified João Lourenço.

Crisis

The crisis at the IURD in Angola followed the deep disagreement between Angolan and Brazilian pastors and bishops over the management of this religious institution, with complaints of humiliation, injustice and discrimination denounced by the Angolan side.

Started on November 28, 2019, with the release of a critical manifesto to the management of the church in Brazil, the crisis worsened in June 2020, when the pastors and bishops exchanged accusations and physical attacks.

Complaints

According to the manifesto, one of the main factors of the conflict is the demand for the practice of vasectomy to Angolan pastors and forced abortions to their wives.

There are also complaints of alienation of more than half of the church's assets, evasion of foreign exchange, money laundering, as well as racism.

The manifesto also denounces the falsification of the minutes of the election of the governing bodies of the IURD, the issuing of powers of attorney with full powers to Brazilian citizens to exercise acts reserved to the general meeting.

Among the accusations, pastors' women were allegedly denied access to academic-scientific and technical-professional training, irregularities in the payment of social security and the absence of a training project for pastoral development in theology.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

