Angola: Women Development Crucial to Greater Inclusion

2 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party highlighted the importance of the inclusion of women and girls in democratic and inclusive Angola on Tuesday.

Speaking to Angop, the party's vice president, Luisa Damião, mentioned the training, capacity building, empowerment and integral development as vital to achieve this goal.

The politician spoke of education and culture as the key to address women's problems, especially in fight against stereotypes and prejudices based on gender.

To the party leader, the focus should not be restricted to women, but rather the changing social systems that do not allow them to maintain their potential for the common good.

She said that she was convinced that the empowerment of women, as a powerful agent of change, contributes to the reduction of poverty within Angolan families, as there is no better manager of difficulties or expectations than women.

"Just as raising a woman means raising a family, empowering a woman is empowering a nation, (...) as women are accounted for half of the world's population," she said.

After mentioning the reasons explained above, the MPLA vice president defended the need to focus on the family, as the main nucleus of society, a stronghold of love, fraternity and peace, as well as the preservation and reinforcement of ethical, moral values Angolan and cultural heritage.

The activities to mark March-Women are taking place across the country from 1st to 31st this month, under the motto: "Women in leadership towards economic empowerment in Covid's time".

Angola marks the date on March 2 in recognition of the historic achievements of Deolinda Rodrigues, Irene Cohen, Engrácia dos Santos, Teresa Afonso, Lucrécia Paim and other anonymous people, in the struggle for resistance against the Portuguese colonial occupation.

Speaking to Angop, the party's vice president, Luisa Damião, mentioned the training, capacity building, empowerment and integral development as vital to achieve this goal.

The politician spoke of education and culture as the key to address women's problems, especially in fight against stereotypes and prejudices based on gender.

To the party leader, the focus should not be restricted to women, but rather the changing social systems that do not allow them to maintain their potential for the common good.

She said that she was convinced that the empowerment of women, as a powerful agent of change, contributes to the reduction of poverty within Angolan families, as there is no better manager of difficulties or expectations than women.

"Just as raising a woman means raising a family, empowering a woman is empowering a nation, (...) as women are accounted for half of the world's population," she said.

After mentioning the reasons explained above, the MPLA vice president defended the need to focus on the family, as the main nucleus of society, a stronghold of love, fraternity and peace, as well as the preservation and reinforcement of ethical, moral values Angolan and cultural heritage.

The activities to mark March-Women are taking place across the country from 1st to 31st this month, under the motto: "Women in leadership towards economic empowerment in Covid's time".

Angola marks the date on March 2 in recognition of the historic achievements of Deolinda Rodrigues, Irene Cohen, Engrácia dos Santos, Teresa Afonso, Lucrécia Paim and other anonymous people, in the struggle for resistance against the Portuguese colonial occupation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.