Angola: President Announces Constitution Review

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço announced Tuesday plans to propose a partial revision of the Constitution of the Republic.

Addressing a Cabinet Council's meeting, the Head of State said the move is meant to clarify, among other matters, the Parliament's role in inspecting the activities of the President of Republic.

João Lourenço said that the specific review should cover other issues, such as the voting process of Angolans residing abroad, as well as the gradualism of the local elections in Angola.

In his speech, the Head of State said that the proposal, to be analysed by the Cabinet Council, from March 2, aims to ensure the stability of the country.

The president also slammed the violent unrest in Cafunfo, eastern Lunda Norte province, last January, and strongly condemned all acts that may likely lead to disruption of the State.

The President also referred to the dual nationality of political figures and the current crisis in the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD Angola).

