Angola: President Announces Constitution Review

2 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço announced Tuesday plans to propose a partial revision of the Constitution of the Republic.

Addressing a Cabinet Council's meeting, the Head of State said the move is meant to clarify, among other matters, the Parliament's role in inspecting the activities of the President of Republic.

João Lourenço said that the specific review should cover other issues, such as the voting process of Angolans residing abroad, as well as the gradualism of the local elections in Angola.

In his speech, the Head of State said that the proposal, to be analysed by the Cabinet Council, from March 2, aims to ensure the stability of the country.

The president also slammed the violent unrest in Cafunfo, eastern Lunda Norte province, last January, and strongly condemned all acts that may likely lead to disruption of the State.

The President also referred to the dual nationality of political figures and the current crisis in the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD Angola).

Addressing a Cabinet Council's meeting, the Head of State said the move is meant to clarify, among other matters, the Parliament's role in inspecting the activities of the President of Republic.

João Lourenço said that the specific review should cover other issues, such as the voting process of Angolans residing abroad, as well as the gradualism of the local elections in Angola.

In his speech, the Head of State said that the proposal, to be analysed by the Cabinet Council, from March 2, aims to ensure the stability of the country.

The president also slammed the violent unrest in Cafunfo, eastern Lunda Norte province, last January, and strongly condemned all acts that may likely lead to disruption of the State.

The President also referred to the dual nationality of political figures and the current crisis in the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD Angola).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.