Namibia: Katutura Hospital Beds Get Facelift Courtesy of Firstrand Namibia Hope Fund

2 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

FirstRand Namibia Hope fund's donation of N$357,400 for spare parts, saw repair work on 52 Stiegmeyer beds at the Intermediate Hospital Katutura commence last week.

"We were made aware of the shortage of medical beds at the hospital and jumped at the chance to assist in repairing the beds, to help sick and ailing patients could recuperate comfortably," said Revonia Kahivere - FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager.

"Access to health care is critical for us to function as a society and FirstRand Namibia prioritises the wellbeing of our nation in all spheres - especially for the most marginalised in our communities" she added.

Dr Nelago T. Amugulu, Medical Superintendent, extended the hospital's sincere gratitude and acknowledged that the donation and repair would go a long way in alleviating the shortage of appropriate beds in Intermediate Hospital Katutura.

left to right are: Front Row: Dr Nelago T. Amugulu, Revonia Kahivere - FirstRand Corporate Social Investment Manager, Sister Elizabeth Hamwaanyena,

Back row: left to right: Asley Haukambe - Chief Admin Officer, Justine Shivute - Control Administrator, Sister Claudia Kamdonde, Naleli M Kachele - Chief Engineering Technician, Ndati Shipanga - Operations Director: Namibia Medical Engineering.

