Namibia: Energy Ministry Lifts Suspension of Applications for New Fuel Retail and Wholesale Licenses

2 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that suspension of applications for new fuel retail and wholesale Licences has been lifted, effective 02 March.

The applications for these licenses were temporary suspension until 28 February 2021, due to a ministry reviewing the procedures and requirements leading to granting of Fuel Wholesale Licenses and erecting of new Fuel Retail sites.

The new requirements, guidelines and application forms can be obtained at the Directorate of Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and is also available on the Ministry's website.

