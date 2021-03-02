Zimbabwe: Holy Ten, Ray Vines in a Social Media Tiff

Fast-rising hip hop star, Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama, and comedian, Ray Vines have locked hones once again on social media after in what appears to be a hyping method for the latter's upcoming project.

Ray Vines, who is set to release his debut music project called Ghetto2Sabhabha this Friday, hogged attention last week after throwing shade at Holy Ten's new song, Appetite. Though Holy Ten did not respond in a contemptuous way at the time, it appears he was waiting for an opportune time to hit back.

After the comedian broke his tooth while shooting a video for his upcoming project, Holy Ten poked fun at the incident writing, "Wakadenha Zaka wakadonha meno" (you messed with the boy from Zaka and your teeth fell).

Ray Vines was quick to respond writing, "Handina appetite yeizvozvo #Ghetto2Sabhabha is coming... uri junior pazvinhu izvi wechidiki."

This is not the first time Ray Vines has had a fallout with musicians. He was once up in arms with Winky D's fans after making unsubstantiated claims regarding the chanter.