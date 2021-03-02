Malawi: Chilima Addresses African Regional Forum On Sustainable Development

2 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Tuesday joined various other high level speakers from Africa to virtually address an African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development being hosted by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As Minister for Economic Planning and Development which also oversees the National Statistical Office (NSO), Chilima addressed a special panel that discussed the use of data and statistics for evidence based and inclusive implementation of development strategies.

The session also discussed how accurate data and statistics can be applied in sustainable recovery and building forward after the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted developmental gains in many African countries.

The country's second-in-command addressed the session from his office at Capital Hill in Lilongwe the seat of government.

Chilima called on the participants to bring to the table insights that will among other things highlight the importance of application of accurate data for evidence-based implementation and reporting on strategic sectoral policies.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.