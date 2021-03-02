Malawi: Chilima Addresses African Regional Forum On Sustainable Development

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Tuesday joined various other high level speakers from Africa to virtually address an African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development being hosted by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As Minister for Economic Planning and Development which also oversees the National Statistical Office (NSO), Chilima addressed a special panel that discussed the use of data and statistics for evidence based and inclusive implementation of development strategies.

The session also discussed how accurate data and statistics can be applied in sustainable recovery and building forward after the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted developmental gains in many African countries.

The country's second-in-command addressed the session from his office at Capital Hill in Lilongwe the seat of government.

Chilima called on the participants to bring to the table insights that will among other things highlight the importance of application of accurate data for evidence-based implementation and reporting on strategic sectoral policies.