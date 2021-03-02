Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Port Cargo Handling Projected to Rise By 43percent in Four Years

Dar es Salaam — The volume of cargo, handled at the Dar es Salaam port, is projected to rise by about 43 percent during the next four years when the ongoing berths expansion is completed.

Handled cargo volumes will increase by 7.5 million tonnes - to 25 million tonnes in 2025 - compared the 17.5 million tonnes handled last year.

"Despite of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we managed to handle 17.5 million tonnes of cargoes in 2019/2020, compared to 17.1 million tonnes recorded in 2018/19. "We, however, failed to meet our target of 18 million tonnes last year," said the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA)'s Director General Deusdedit Kakoko.

This will be possible through the ongoing $421 million (about Sh900 billion) Dar es Salaam Marine Gateway Project (DMGP), a ten-year project that started in 2015.

The project is being conducted in two phases whereby the first phase covers the expansion of eight berths, drilling the entry-pathway, container yards and construction of railway. The second phase will cover the expansion of four berths (Berth 8 to Berth 11).

Yesterday, the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Dr Leonard Chamuriho launched the fifth berth at Dar es Salaam Port, making a total of six operational berths at the port.

Speaking during the launch, TPA's boss said six out of the eight berths have been expanded already.

"At least six berths are now operating. The remaining two, berths 6 and 7, are at 96 and 70 percent completion stages respectively. They will be completed before the end of April 2021," he noted.

When completed, the Dar port will be able to handle eight ships at once, resulting in an increase the number of cargoes.

"We are expanding the Dar port because it contributes almost 90 percent of all ports revenues," he said.

Mr Kakoko said in 2019/20, TPA earned Sh900 billion compared to Sh931 billion recorded in 2018/19.

"Our target is to collect Sh2 trillion annually when the DMGP is completed," he said.

The minister Dr Chamuriho said the drilling the entry-way will expand the depth and width of the path-way from 10.5-meter to 16-meter and 145-meter to 170-meter, respectively.

"The activity begins this month (March) and it will take 18 months of completion. When completed, larger ship vessels will be able to enter the port, conveniently," said Dr Chamriho.

Port Director at the Dar es Salaam Port, Mr Elihuruma Lema said the phase one will also construct three container yards for berth 5, berth 6 and berth 7.

When completed the Dar port will be able to reserve up to 60,000 containers per month, from current 12,000 containers.

"We envisage a rise in containers being handled there from 240,000 per year to 700,000," said Mr Lema.

According to him, they have completed the extension of birth 0 (roll yard), which is particularly useful for vehicles. They constructed the nine-hector yard with capacity to accommodate up to 6,000 vehicles.

Railway channels will be constructed to serve the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Cape Gauge and Meter Gauge standards.

"There will be a train station at the port and seven railways from the container yards to the port's gate," he said.