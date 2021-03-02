Tanzania: Tmda to Investigate Company Buying Pregnant Women's Urine in Dar es Salaam

2 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Medicines and Drugs Authority (TMDA) has said it does not recognize and has never registered Polai (Tz) Co Ltd, a company that collects pregnant women's urine, saying they use the urine to manufacture pharmaceutical products.

Speaking to The Citizen the director of medicines and medical equipment from TMDA, Akida Khea said the authority does not recognize the company and it is the first time they have heard that someone is collecting pregnant women's urine for pharmaceutical use.

He said they are aware that urine from pregnant women have hormones that can be used to make drugs, but they have never heard of the method being used by Polai.

"In order to establish the truth, we have instructed the manager of TMDA Eastern region to immediately start monitoring the matter closely," said Khea.

"Once we have completed and confirmed what they are doing we will provide information and explain what course of action we will take in accordance with the law," added Khea.

Doctors who were interviewed said there was no evidence that pregnant urine could be used to treat human ailments as claimed by the company.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.