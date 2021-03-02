Tanzania: What Analysts Say About Zanzibar's New First Vice President Othman

2 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Political party leaders and commentators yesterday described the new Zanzibar's First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman as the right person to succeed the veteran politician Seif Sharrif Hamad in pushing for sustained unity, consensus and people-centred development in the Isles.

They attributed his expertise in the legal fraternity, his position on various issues, love to the Isles and experience in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) as key issues making him the right candidate for post.

They were reacting on the appointment of Mr Othman as Zanzibar's Vice President replacing Seif Sharrif Hamad who died on February 17, 2021.

His body was laid to rest the following day in Pemba.

Article 40 (1) of the Zanzibar Constitution 1984 as revised in 2010 requires that in case the First or Second Vice President dies, the successor would be picked within 14 days.

A statement from the State House in the Isles released yesterday says that the appointment of Mr Othman, who is a member of the opposition ACT-Wazalendo, was in accordance with Article 9 (3) of the Zanzibar Constitution which requires the President to maintain the spirit of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

