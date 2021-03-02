Zimbabwe: Ship Out, Teachers Tell Mthuli Ncube, Mavhima

2 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) has told finance minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Public Service counterpart Professor Paul Mavhima to address the civil servants salary issue before schools open.

Posting on social media, ARTUZ welcomed the announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on re-opening of schools.

"The instruction from President Mnangagwa was loud and clear. Schools should get ready for opening.

"ProfMavima and Mthuli Ncube address the salary crisis and capacitate @MoPSEZim to address the safety concerns," said the union.

ARTUZ said Vice President Kembo Mohadi had set a good example following his resignation from government yesterday.

"VP Mohadi has shown leadership if you are not up to it ship out," the union added.

Stayaways by teachers and other civil servants dominated the bigger part of 2020 as they demanded salaries in United States dollars while government insisted that it had no capacity to fullfill their demands.

With schools on the verge of re-opening, it appears it will be another round of fight between teachers and their employer.

