Ethiopia: Secretary Blinken's Call With Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

Washington, DC — Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to emphasize the United States' concern about the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Noting the growing number of credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuses, the Secretary urged the Ethiopian government to take immediate, concrete steps to protect civilians, including refugees, and to prevent further violence.

Secretary Blinken pressed for the immediate end to hostilities and the withdrawal of outside forces from Tigray, including Amhara regional security forces and Eritrean troops. Secretary Blinken also asked that the Government of Ethiopia work with the international community to facilitate independent, international, and credible investigations into reported human rights abuses and violations and to hold those responsible accountable.

Secretary Blinken acknowledged Ethiopia's recent announcement of full and unhindered humanitarian access in Tigray. He stressed the need for the Government of Ethiopia to honor its commitments around access, reiterated that the United States remains ready to assist in resolving the conflict, and highlighted the United States' commitment to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations throughout Ethiopia.