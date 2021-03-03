Nigeria: More Northern States Shut Schools Over Abductions

Apochi Owoicho/UNICEF
A young girl writes on a chalkboard at a primary school in Nigeria (file photo).
2 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

More states in northern Nigeria have shut schools due to the rise in abductions and banditry in the last two months.

Some of the states include: Yobe, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Sokoto.

However, while some of the states had shut only boarding schools, others shut all schools located in local government areas that are less accessible by security agents.

Being the most affected by abductions, all the boarding schools in Zamfara have been shut till further notice.

Governor Bello Matawalle, had ordered the closure of all schools on Friday.

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje had also ordered that 10 schools located on the outskirts of the state be shut.

Ganduje later extended the order to five health training institutions in the state.

In Yobe State on Sunday, the state government ordered boarding school students to go home amidst fear of a Boko Haram attack, exempting only SS3 students.

Katsina State had also shut all boarding schools on December 13, 2020.

In Niger where the Kangara schoolboys were abducted, the governor, Abubakar Bello, shut boarding schools in four local government areas last week.

Sokoto State, which also shares borders with Zamfara State, shut 16 boarding schools along its borders.

Some of the affected schools are Government Girls Model Secondary School, Illela; Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Arabic Secondary School, Illela; Gamji Girls College, Rabah; Government Secondary School, Gada; Government Secondary School, Gandi; and Government Secondary School, Goronyo.

Both Kaduna and Jigawa states have had to shut some schools in the last two months due to banditry, according to BBC.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Kidnapping - the New Threat to Education in Nigeria
Hundreds of Zamfara Girls Missing After Attack on Nigerian School
Nigeria's Taken Kagara Schoolboys Set Free
Teachers, Students Abducted From School in Nigeria
#BringBackOurBoys - Nigerians Express Outrage At Kidnap of Pupils
Relief in Zamfara as Abducted Nigerian Schoolgirls Released
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.