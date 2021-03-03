Africa: JKIA, Moi International Airports Win Airports Council International Best Airports in Africa

Nairobi — Airports Council International (ACI) - the voice of world airports has today awarded the coveted Best Airport by Size and Region to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi and Moi International Airport (MIA), Mombasa for their excellence in customer service.

JKIA 0won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5 - 15 million passengers per year in Africa while MIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region under 2 million passenger per year in Africa in ACI's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.

ASQ is the world's leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The survey captures passengers' experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

In official communication to Kenya Airports Authority, ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, congratulated Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving customer experience.

"I congratulate KAA on the success in the Airport Service Quality Awards which represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world on customer experience. During this most difficult and challenging of years, customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the team at KAA in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances," said Felipe de Oliveira.

Kenya Airports Authority's Acting Managing Director, Alex Gitari on the other hand welcomed the recognition which came at a time JKIA and MIA are undergoing major rehabilitation works to further improve customer experience.

"Conferment of these awards is reaffirmation of our commitment to providing our customers with a stress-free travel experience. We are truly excited and encouraged by these prestigious awards which herald a new horizon in our customer satisfaction journey across our airports," stated Gitari.

The ACI Awards for JKIA and MIA come soon after the recent recognition of the two airports under ACI World's Voice of Customer Initiative.