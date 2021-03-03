Tanzania League Stronger, Says Kahata

3 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter/Agencies

SIMBA and Kenya's Harambee Star player Francis Kahata believes, currently, the Tanzania Mainland League is better than the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The 28-year-old believes the pulling out of sponsors affected the Kenyan toptier and that players feel like playing in their neighbouring country.

The creative midfielder has been plying his trade in Tanzania for the second straight season after joining Simba from Gor Mahia. He has opined why he believes the league is growing fast.

"The Mainland League is rapidly developing," Kahata, who also turned out for former top-tier side Thika United, told Kenya based goal. com. "We used to have a better league back at home, Kenya, but since major sponsors pulled out, the quality went down a little. "It is the reason why some people like us have come here to play football. There are other players back at home who are also watching us perform well in the league and want to come here as well."

The 28-year-old has further explained how the 21- time league champions have helped in marketing their football.

"Simba have played a major role in helping market Tanzania football. They have done so by winning big games consistently," Kahata continued.

Recently, Simba defeated Caf Champions League defending champions Al Ahly at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with Mozambican Luis Miquissone scoring the lone goal.

"It was a very tough game; we all know Al Ahly are a big team," the softspeaking midfielder said in an earlier interview. "But I think in the recent past Simba have also done their best to reach greater levels and are among the big teams right now in Africa.

"We also know that to make it to the next stage of this competition, you have to win your home matches. I believe that was our biggest motivation and we had to win against Al Ahly because we cannot say what will happen away. "The win came as a result of the effort put in by all players. Everyone gave their best on the pitch and we were rewarded by getting maximum points."

The win took the Tanzanians top of Group A with maximum points after an initial win against the Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Vita.

Chris Mugalu scored the goal that gave them the victory. The 21-time league champions are the only team with a 100% winning record and as a result, they are on six points.

Read the original article on Daily News.

