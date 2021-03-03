Tanzania: Four Top Flight League Matches Take Centre Stage

FOUR Premier League hosting venues in different parts of the country will be busy today as eight teams will be in action, hunting for maximum three points to put themselves at a comfortable zone as the season nears its finishing line.

The second round of the league has come up with unexpected results putting in mind that it is the fight for survival hence teams, which will play their cards well will be able to reach to the 'Promised Land'.

At Kaitaba Stadium, host Kagera Sugar will be looking to upset third placed Azam FC in a game likely to be hot basing on the nature of the two sides.

Any slip up for Azam will be a big blow in their quest to battle for the championship this season as they have garnered 37 points from 21 games hence training league leaders Young Africans with 12 points.

For Kagera Sugar, they too desperately need to stamp a victory as they are not completely far from the danger zone of the log. With 24 points from 21 games, they have to work hard to scale up the ladders.

Another good 90 minutes battle will be fought at Highlands Estate Stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya when Ihefu take on Gwambina in a match billed to be classic.

Ihefu have been on a winning streak which has seen them reaping seven points in their past three games after a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar, a 3-2 victory over Mwadui and a recent 2-0 triumph versus Coastal Union.

A victory today will take them to 23 points hence slowly crawling away from the red zone at the base of the table.

In Shinyanga, Mwadui will be keen to pocket vital three points as they welcome Namungo at Mwadui Complex in a must win match for both sides.

Mwadui have 15 points to sit at the bottom of the 18-team log as such, they have a chance to add something in their bag. Ruvu Shooting will be at home facing Dodoma Jiji in another tough league fixture of the day.