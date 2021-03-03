Tanzania: Dar es Salaam City - a Fresh Look

SULTAN Majid bin Said founded Dar es Salaam in the 1860s.

It began as a small trading centre coexisting with other villages. Its rapid growth was partially due to its choice as the capital city of the then colonial Germans in 1891.The city therefore bears the imprint of the colonial culture and design of German East Africa.

The former Dar es Salaam City Council administration headed by the Mayor of Dar es Salaam comprised 20 members including Members of Parliament and Nominated Members of Parliament under "Special Seats". The City Council performed a coordinating role and attended to issues cutting across the five Municipalities.

One of its roles was to promote cooperation between the City Council and local government authorities within the City areas. However, this was a duplication of roles with no clear benefit to the citizens.

Fortunately, the recent announcement by President Dr John Pombe Magafuli, of the upgrade of Ilala Municipal Council to become the basis of the newly structured Dar es Salaam City Council makes sense and represents a consistent thread that runs through the evolution of cities in local government jurisdictions around the world.

This prudent decision will result in more cost-effective service delivery, improve efficiency, increase productivity, and weed out duplicity.

Personal analysis and careful consideration by the authors of the broad strands in the debate around the changes, leads us to the conclusion that a strong localised Dar es Salaam City Council can support and foster the important feelings of community and interdependence that bond and unite citizens, as they go about their daily business and their day-to-day living.

We find that such a commitment is refreshing. It is also precisely what the public would expect from a progressive leader.

We believe that as the upgrade is implemented, people will frequently feel more confident that they know and understand the decision makers and institutions that serve and meet their immediate interests, and that they will better recognise that they will be able to exercise greater influence over the decisions that directly impact on them.

Such feelings of community and empowerment constitute a strong basis for building and maintaining healthy democracies. We note in particular that, whereas the former Dar es Salaam City Council and the five Municipalities operated in the same jurisdictional areas, now each of the Municipal Councils has been given a specific jurisdictional area demarcated with an administrative order.

Many observers, including many in the Tanzanian diaspora, believe that this new formation significantly mirrors the structure of many modern cities' councils around the world.

Their features include a strong localised city council covering the vibrant business and administrative centre of the nation, which in turn is surrounded by a swathe of municipal councils that serve the interests of residents and businesses of higher density inner city suburbs and also of any sprawling outer metropolitan suburbs.

Indeed, the upgrade of Ilala Municipal Council is soundly based upon a model of local governance that has proven to be successful administratively and will inevitably result in greater local government efficiencies and cost savings. The new structure for Dar es Salaam City Council is consistent with modern governance ideas of subsidiarity.

Essentially, subsidiarity is the concept of, as far as possible, central governments entrusting appropriate power and authority to the lowest levels of political institutions, closest to the people who are governed, that are capable of using this power and authority well.

The new structure will allow the Ilala Municipal Council to better focus on delivering essential local government services and significantly enhancing Dar es Salaam's experiences as an exciting and vibrant international city. It can be expected to accelerate business growth and development in the city.

Despite the criticisms that might be levelled at the President Dr John Pombe Magafuli, to upgrade Ilala Municipal Council to become the basis of the newly structured Dar es Salaam City Council, the international evidence does indicate that it will increase the capacity of council to undertake new functions and deliver new or improved services that previously were not possible.

In addition, it will reduce obstacles in implementing state programmes in Dar es Salaam, previously hampered due to inconsistencies in council policies and procedures, as well as eliminating unnecessary duplication of by-laws. The reduction of costs and overheads due to the upgrade and reduced administration, as well as a rationalisation of resources in terms of assets, equipment, and facilities, will create greater scope for overall improvement of service provision.

Significantly, the upgrade enables the Ilala Council to shift the focus towards a more strategic view of the operations for the City of Dar es Salaam.

While we can argue that this enhanced strategic capacity is in part a function of increased size and resource levels; it is also related to the enhanced potentialities that are created through the greater pooling of knowledge and expertise. We also need to recognise that while strong centralised governments are vital to protect citizens, they sometimes can appear remote and distanced from the dayto- day concerns of the population.

Subsidiarity is seen as a way of successfully reconciling these inherent tensions and local governments have a critical role to play in nurturing this solution. There is also no doubt that governance structures such as localised city councils can provide central governments with stronger and more effective accountability measures to ensure that entrusted powers and resources are used wisely and with propriety.

Shorter and more immediate lines of communication and responsibility can better guarantee that finances are used accountably for development and infrastructure projects that provide maximum benefit to the local area and for the nation as a whole.

- Dr Joseph Masika OAM is a Global Goodwill Ambassador and former Africa Union-ECOSOCC Regional delegate for Australia and Asia