Namibia: Miss Namibia Is Back

2 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

After being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Miss Namibia 2021 is ready and raring to go.

The organisers of the national beauty pageant recently announced the semi-finalists for this year's contest.

The pageant, which aims to celebrate beauty with a charitable cause, will take place virtually on 29 May at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino.

Conny Maritz, the pageant's managing director, says there are 35 semi-finalists this year. "Just like the years before, all this year's contestants are beautiful and enthusiastic Namibian ladies," she says.

The contestants are from various towns across the country, such as Rundu, Onamutanda village, Uis, Walvis Bay, Outjo, Windhoek, Grootfontein and Opuwo.

Maritz says she is loooking forward to working with the semi-finalists. "And to those who did not make it, I would like to say thank you for the lovely feedback from all of you, and I trust you have enjoyed the pageant training weekend and the sisterhood among entrants," she says.

On 27 March a preliminary show will be held during which 15 finalists will be chosen for the next round.

Maritz thanked members of the public for their understanding and support in trying times. "We also thank you for being part of our beautiful pageant for so many years, and we trust in your continuing support in 2021," Maritz says.

The semi-finalists are:

Helvi Amadhila

Prisca Anyolo

Esther Ashipala

Happy Auala

Christine Betelehema

Chloe Brandt

Stella da Costa

Lizandri Erasmus

Maria Hamukwaya

Katrina Ilwenya

Milumbe Katowa

Martha Kautanevali

Erika Kazombaruru

Wendy Khaeses

Delia Khaises

Unongo Kutako

Annerie Mare

Chane Ann Marshall

Michelle Mukuwe

Chantay Ndjawella

Julia Nghifikwa

Julia Nkandi

Exzeldra Nowases

Violan Pohamba

Natalia Rengura

Aurelia Samuyenga

Ndeshitelela Shapange

Lilly Shihepo

Chelsi Shikongo

Naomi Tumi

Biolla Uzera

Shahida van Zyl

Angelica Varela

Andeline Wieland

@Miss Namibia on Facebook

@rinelda mouton on Instagram

