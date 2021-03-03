Nigeria/Lesotho: Afcon Qualifiers - Don't Invite Musa for Benin, Lesotho Games, Ex-Players Urge Rohr

3 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Former Nigerian stars, Duke Udi and Tarila Okorowanta have urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to exclude Ahmed Musa from the list of players that will be invited for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The duo said the invitation of players must be based on current form and want Musa who has been without a club since leaving Saudi club, Al Nassr in October 2020, out of the team.

The Eagles captain was on the verge of joining Premier League side West Brom during the 2021 Winter transfer window, only for the deal to collapse at the end.

'We are inviting players now on current form,' Duke Udi said in an interview with Brila.net.

'Ahmed Musa is without a club at the moment, so we need to look at other players,' Okorowanta echoed his former teammate's position.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.