Tanzania: Food Producers Told to Build Plants for Supplements

MINISTER of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Jenista Mhagama has advised food producers to build processing factories for food supplements instead of importing them.

She made the call during her visit to S.S Bakhresa Plant and MurzahWilmar complex in Dar es Salaam to see how industries add nutritional values to the processed food.

"The government is ready to work with you by creating a conducive environment for investment. We believe that if nutritional supplements are produced in the country, there will be no need for using foreign currencies to import them," said the minister.

She added that the establishment of such industries will create job opportunities for Tanzanians, reduce the use of foreign currency and in turn increase foreign currencies in the country as neighbouring countries will be purchasing the nutrients from our country this side.

The representative of S.S Bakhresa Industry, Mr Husein Sufian explained that the construction of the factories is important and that currently, the factory spends on 1.4bn/- annually in buying nutritional supplements that are added in their food produce.

In 2011 Standards for food fortification regulations were developed; where in 2013 it was officially launched in the country.

To date a total of 35 large and medium-sized factories of wheat, maize and edible oils add nutrients to foods have been established.

Studies show that 88 per cent of wheat and 68 per cent of oil produced by large industries are supplemented with nutrients accordingly.