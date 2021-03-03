Tanzania: Bright Future Beckons for Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR First Vice-President Othman Masoud Othman on Tuesday took oath of office, pledging to team up with President Hussein Mwinyi in creating the new enviable Zanzibar.

President Mwinyi swore-in his top lieutenant at Vuga-based State House at a brief ceremony that lasted for hardly five minutes.

Fielding questions from journalists, the 58-year old lawyer- cum-politican boasted of vast work experience that will enable him to effectively serve in the new office.

He, however, doubted his capacity to completely fit in the shoes of his predecessor, the late Seif Sharif Hamad.

But at least, the new first vice-president is expected to maintain the feel good factor as Zanzibaris apparently embracing unity and cherishing political coexistence.

"I'm determined to serve my new position as advisor to the president but I don't think I can fit in the shoes of Maalim Seif; his were too wide and heavy to even carry," the new first vice-president said in appreciation of his predecessor.

On Monday, President Mwinyi appointed the former Zanzibar Attorney General as successor to Maalim Seif who died on February 17, 2021 at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he had been admitted for treatment since February 9, 2021.

Mr Othman said he has spent his entire life in serving the revolutionary government and has always proved to be a good team player.

The second in the revolutionary government command promised to add impetus on President Mwinyi's spearheaded crusade against corruption, embezzlement of public resources and laziness in civil service, saying: "I have sufficient experience in enforcing accountability in public institutions."

The new appointee further advocated a friendly environment for investments to attract serious domestic and foreign investors to inject sufficient capitals in the island's economy.

As the swearing-in ceremony proceeded at the State House, hundreds of ACT-Wazalendo party cadres, members and fans thronged the party headquarters at Vuga suburb to celebrate what the party leader Zitto Kabwe later described as "smooth power transfer."

Later, Mr Othman, Mr Kabwe and a few party leaders, who had attended the swearingin ceremony, joined wananchi at the party offices for the merrymaking, albeit brief.

The new first vice-president, speaking in what he termed "my first public appearance," implored Zanzibaris to remain united and peaceful in pursuance of the social, political and economically prosperous Zanzibar.

He told the islanders to snub their differences in political ideologies and instead use their gloomy past as a lesson for the bright future.

"Let's use the past as our lesson ...we suffered a great deal due to the 'stomach fights' that passed as political struggles," he said.

Mr Othman reiterated his commitment to help President Mwinyi to build strong foundations of the government and its institutions to help the country thrive economically.

"I dream of Zanzibar, which every citizen will be proud of having born in," he said.

Mr Othman appreciated the quest for the party members to have an identical replacement of Maalim Seif but warned, "That is an impossible dream."

"I cannot mock your prospects to have somebody who resembles Maalim Seif in this post but you can hardly get one. Even if I was an identical twin to him, I will still don't perform as exactly as he did," Mr Othman told the attentive audience.

Inviting the first vice-president to the podium, Mr Kabwe thanked the party and its members for the smooth power transfer, which he said has further honoured the vision and ideas of their departed national chairman.

"Thank God we have been able to peacefully transfer this position among ourselves; this is the treasure that our leader left us with...he was not only a leader but an institution," said party leader.