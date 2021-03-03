Gambia: Moherst Debunks Fake News On UTG Scholarship

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology would like to respond to the recent fake news being circulated on Social Media, regarding the University of The Gambia Scholarships that was officially disseminated by the Ministry for application on the 13th of January, 2021.

The release from MoHERST states; It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some unauthorized individuals have shared or are still sharing the information that, students, whose application status on their respective MoHERST application portals read 'Denied', should report to the Ministry to be shortlisted.

MoHERST disassociates itself from this rumor and considers it false and unofficial.

As a result, the Ministry would like to advice students to desist from the crafting or sharing of fake news.