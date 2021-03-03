Gambia: Moherst Debunks Fake News On UTG Scholarship

2 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology would like to respond to the recent fake news being circulated on Social Media, regarding the University of The Gambia Scholarships that was officially disseminated by the Ministry for application on the 13th of January, 2021.

The release from MoHERST states; It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some unauthorized individuals have shared or are still sharing the information that, students, whose application status on their respective MoHERST application portals read 'Denied', should report to the Ministry to be shortlisted.

MoHERST disassociates itself from this rumor and considers it false and unofficial.

As a result, the Ministry would like to advice students to desist from the crafting or sharing of fake news.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.