Gambia: 'Education Is Fundamental Factor of Development' - Deputy Commissioner of Customs

2 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Technical Support and Monitoring at The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Alagie K. Mbye had spoken on the essence of education, saying education in every sense is one of the fundamental factors of development.

"No nation can achieve sustainable economic development without critical investment in human capital", he stated.

Mr. Mbye made these remarks on Saturday after receiving his award as first time conferee awards of undergraduate and post graduate degree students successfully completed their programs at the University of The Gambia.

The event, held at Qcity, was graced by Gambian leader president Adama Barrow and cabinet ministers as well as family and loved ones.

In reacting to his award, Mr. Mbye who was part of the 2019-2021 graduate of master of Public Administration (MSC) MPA, emphasized that education enriches people's understanding of themselves and the world.

"It improves the quality of their lives and leads to broad social benefits to individuals and society".

