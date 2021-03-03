Gambia: Cuban Laboratories Already Produce Two Vaccines Against Covid-19 On a Large Scale

Havana, Feb 25 (RHC) Thousands of bulbs of two Cuban own vaccines against Covid-19 are produced today in laboratories in the largest of the Antilles, after the start of the manufacture of Abdala, the second formulation towards phase III.

Previously, the production of Soberana 02, the anti-Covid-19 proposal of the famous Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), the most advanced clinical trial of the four proposals on the Caribbean Island, which should start with its third phase on March 1st.

In this way, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), leader of the vaccine candidate Abdala, joins the productive escalation of the injectable.

The idea with Soberana 02, is to provide enough doses of the vaccine to continue this next stage of the clinical trial with more volunteers in order to verify its effectiveness, and then expand it to the rest of the population.

The biopharmaceutical industry, for its part, already produces the drug on a large scale and to achieve this, several scientific institutions combine knowledge and experience in the development of drugs with good practices.

In the case of Abdala, the Aica laboratories, of the BioCubaFarma business group, are in charge of production.

Its directors previously explained that the industry has enough installed capacity, with technology to produce more than 100,000 bulbs per day, with filling volumes of 12,000 per hour.

Soberana 02 and Abdala are not the only anti-Covid-19 formulations carried out by the Cuban scientific community.

They are investigating two other vaccine projects, Soberana 01 (IFV) and Mambisa (CIGB), the only one designed by the nasal route.

The idea is to work on various formulations to benefit people of different ages and have the possibility of vaccinating the entire population, according to specialists.

Cuba could have a large part of its population immunized in 2021.