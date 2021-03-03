Gambia: On Graduation of 1st Homegrown Phd Students!

opinion

Former South African statesman and apartheid hero, Nelson Mandela once famously stated that education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

And there is strong belief that education is the first step for people to gain knowledge, critical thinking, empowerment and skills they need to make this world a better place.

Many countries have made significant gains thanks to the high level of support it dedicated in educating a critical mass of its citizens.

Last Saturday, history was made in The Gambia when the University of The Gambia (UTG) conferred doctorate degrees PhD to the first cohort of homegrown students during its 13th Convocation ceremony.

It is indeed a moment to rejoice and celebrate. The PhD awards couldn't have come at a better time when The Gambia is making tremendous efforts to make a name in the global academic field.

Since establishment by an Act of National Assembly some years ago, the UTG has not relented in producing finest graduates, whose efforts and contribution is felt across different spheres.

Its vision and mission to set standards in the field of academics has been exemplary.

It is interesting to state here that when the idea was first conceived by then president for the country to kick- start of what would later be known as the University of The Gambia, many theories were advanced alongside many detractors.

With his mind on delivering on his vision to ensure Gambians get better education right here on their own soil; from primary to University level, God helped him deliver in his vision. Many years on, the UTG continues to deliver and contribute meaningfully to the country's workforce.

In fact what makes the day historic is the fact that the UTG conferees have undergone the prerequisites and have been trained enough to meet expectations. This has enabled the institution to equip its students with relevant skills needed to compete on global academic fields.

We therefore, want to commend the UTG team of lecturers, governing council, staff and all those who contributed in one way or the other in making this day a reality.

However, we challenge the graduating students to serve their communities and country with utmost honesty, dedication and loyalty. These graduating students have no other country call home more than the Smiling Coast of Africa- The Gambia. The country has given to you all it can. Giving someone education is the best generosity in life. To whom much is given, much is expected.

"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."