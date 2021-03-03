Liberia: Govt. Quarantines Damaged Rice At Freeport

2 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announces that it has quarantined a consignment of rice at the Freeport of Monrovia after verification that water entered a shipping vessel.

However, the Ministry in a press release says the public can be assured that no such unwholesome commodity will enter the market of Liberia.

It says therefore, official disposal of the consignment will begin today, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Wei Town disposal site in Paynesville, commencing at 8 O' clock in the morning.

The Commerce Ministry says it is working all line ministries and agencies to ensure proper disposal of the damaged commodity.

"We commend all stakeholders and businesses for their cooperation and will continue to ensure the safety of all commodities consumed by the Liberian people", the release notes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has promised to provide further updates throughout and at the conclusion of the disposal exercise.

