Liberia: LOFA County Launches U.S.$150, 000 Rally

As a means of complementing government efforts to harnessing national development across the country, officials of Lofa County have embarked on a US$150,000 campaign rally titled "Light Lofa Campaign Citizen Dollar Rally" aimed at providing electricity to all five electoral districts in the county.

"Electricity is key, and since President Weah has demonstrated patriotism by donating the first 25 solar lights to Lofa, we thought to compliment his efforts by launching a dollar rally campaign for citizens of the county to contribute to lightening up the county", says secretary general of the campaign SekouKorleh.

Addressing a news conference late over the weekend Mr. Korleh said the Light Lofa campaign is a citizen's initiative where sons and daughters of Lofa will contribute to taking their county out of darkness.

The Light Lofa project is reportedly chaired by defeated Montserrado senatorial candidate and electoral district 5 Representative Thomas P. Fallah, and co-chaired by national Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Mulbah K. Morlu.

Sekou B. Korleh, a prominent son of lofa, who also heads the secretariat of the project, called on sons and daughters of the county and partners to join hands for the successful implementation of the campaign.

According to Mr. Korleh, a 21-member committee has been setup, including citizens' dollar rally. He told the gathering that initial cost of the project is US$150,000.

Mr. Korleh hailed President Weah for a donation of 25 solar lights which he says has provided light to some parts of Voinjama and Zorzor. Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson TambaKoijee, Korto Harris, Mayoress of Voinjama; Cecelia T. Hallie, Mayoress of Foya, and YamahTabolo, Mayoress of Salayea, among others attended the news conference.

Also speaking the mayors of Voinjama and Zorzor extolled leaders of Lofa County for coming up with such a brilliant idea aimed at transforming the county.

They added that it's about time that sons and daughters of Lofa unite to support the dollar rally campaign for development.

Speaking earlier Mayor Koijee noted, "We are initiating the Light Lofa Campaign at the Monrovia City Hall. This comes at a time when we have already commenced the first 25 solar lights for Voinjama and Zorzor to help make our Lofa one of the most enviable counties in the country.

"I'm always elated to say, thanks to President George Weah who picked me from nowhere to a noble height and God who keeps keeping me"

He thanked Representative Thomas Fallah, Chairman Morlu and SekouKorleh for championing a worthy endeavor and called on citizens of Lofa County to see the project as something that will transformed the county, encouraging them to contribute towards it.

"Chairman MulbahMorlu, Representative Thomas Fallah and SekouKorleh are the champions of this endeavor and we like to thank them for what will be a hundred a fifty thousand United States dollars (US$150,000) project. Don't hesitate to drop in your dollar and take credit for an initiative beyond expectation that will be praised for generations unborn.