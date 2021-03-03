Liberia: Bong Asst. Commissioner of Police Alarms Over Interference in Cases

Bong County — Assistant Commissioner of Police FredrickNepay has alarmed over the frequent interference of cases in Bong County, describing it as a major factor undermining the County's justice system.

Speaking to NewDawn recently in Gbarnga, Mr. Nepay said the interference in cases is currently challenging the workings of the Police, adding that it puts the police under too much pressure when carrying on an investigation.

He said on so many occasions when Police are investigating a case, there will always be interference from all sectors of the County; with some people even threatening the police.

Nepay named the case involving SataBinda, a sixteen year old girl who was killed in Gbartala, Yelequelleh District, Bong County and the case involving the death of Journalist Chris David as cases that have experienced interferences.

He said while some people will be calling on the Police to quickly come up with reports of investigations, there are also people on the other hand pushing for therelease of some defendants even when their crimes are not billable.

Commissioner Nepay said for access to justice to be met in Bong and Liberia, there is a serious need for people to give chance to the Police to do their jobs. Although he did not name anyone who has been interfering in legal matters but said those involved need to understand that investigation is not an event but a process and such, those responsible need much time to establish the fact.

According to him, the justice systems serve as key pillars to safeguard rights and guarantee that the legal needs of citizens are met, maintaining that only those who understand legal matters need to be involved.

" The effective and fair justice system requires consideration of the full continuum of services, ranging from accessibility of legal information and legal assistance to formal (such as courts) and alternative dispute resolution, and their enforcement mechanisms" Asst. Commissioner Nepay adds.