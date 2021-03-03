Liberia: Bong Asst. Commissioner of Police Alarms Over Interference in Cases

2 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Bong County — Assistant Commissioner of Police FredrickNepay has alarmed over the frequent interference of cases in Bong County, describing it as a major factor undermining the County's justice system.

Speaking to NewDawn recently in Gbarnga, Mr. Nepay said the interference in cases is currently challenging the workings of the Police, adding that it puts the police under too much pressure when carrying on an investigation.

He said on so many occasions when Police are investigating a case, there will always be interference from all sectors of the County; with some people even threatening the police.

Nepay named the case involving SataBinda, a sixteen year old girl who was killed in Gbartala, Yelequelleh District, Bong County and the case involving the death of Journalist Chris David as cases that have experienced interferences.

He said while some people will be calling on the Police to quickly come up with reports of investigations, there are also people on the other hand pushing for therelease of some defendants even when their crimes are not billable.

Commissioner Nepay said for access to justice to be met in Bong and Liberia, there is a serious need for people to give chance to the Police to do their jobs. Although he did not name anyone who has been interfering in legal matters but said those involved need to understand that investigation is not an event but a process and such, those responsible need much time to establish the fact.

According to him, the justice systems serve as key pillars to safeguard rights and guarantee that the legal needs of citizens are met, maintaining that only those who understand legal matters need to be involved.

" The effective and fair justice system requires consideration of the full continuum of services, ranging from accessibility of legal information and legal assistance to formal (such as courts) and alternative dispute resolution, and their enforcement mechanisms" Asst. Commissioner Nepay adds.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.