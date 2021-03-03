Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Donates Cell Phones to the Ministry of Transport

Monrovia, Liberia (March 1, 2021) Lonestar Cell MTN has donated cellular phones complete with registered Sim cards to the Ministry of Transport. The Ministry of Transport seeks to provide its customers with a first-class service that rivals that of the telecommunication companies.

Marilyn Cummings-Smith is the Director of Customer Service at the Ministry. With some 500 customers a day coming into the Ministry to register vehicles, obtain eligibility certificates, insurance stickers or driver's licenses, Cummings-Smith said that the phones will facilitate the customer relations.

Cummings-Smith said, "This an important way we are improving our service to customers." She believes this is another crucial step in modeling the Ministry's Customer Service after Lonestar Cell MTN.

Cummings-Smith, an MTN Prestige customer, said, "When I heard voice over the phone saying, "Lonestar Cell MTN, Can I help you?" for the first time, I said, "Oh, wow, that's customer service."

From that point on she decided to go above and beyond as the Director of Customer Service, to keep the customer happy, whether that meant answering any questions they have or resolving issues with a positive attitude.

Deputy Minister for Administration, Sirleaf R. Tyler said that the phones will have a positive impact on their customer's experiences. "Customers now can call us instantly and get direct feedback from one of our agents." he said.

The phone donation is a part of a wider customer service effort. Deputy Minister Tyler said, "We are in the process of increasing customer's access to the Ministry's services by adding customer service points in the Ministerial Complex and at the National Port Authority. "

He added that the Ministry is working to expand customer convenience with the use of Mobile Money. "Soon," he said, "customers will be able to make payments using their cell phone."

Jeremie Monger, Direct Sales and Distribution Manager said, "We are excited about this new partnership with the Ministry of Transport as we all work together towards making our customer's lives brighter."

The hotline numbers are 0888 960 960 and 0888 961 961. Customer Service desks are open from 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday.