Africa: CAF to Now Allow Limited Media to Cover 43rd CAF General Assembly and Total U17 Afcon , Morocco 2021

2 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF is pleased to announce that following further consultation with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the 43rdCAF Elective General Assembly and the matches of the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations U17 will now be open to a limited number of media representatives.

The agreed spread is 30% for the local press and 70% for the foreign media.

Following the evolution of the epidemiological situation at the global level, media representatives who will be approved to cover the CAF General Assembly on March 12 and the matches of the TOTAL U17 AFCON scheduled from 13-31 March 2021, will have to submit to strict Covid 19 protocols.

Only approved journalists will be entitled to receive a letter of invitation which will allow them to apply for an entry visa from the Moroccan embassy from their country of departure.

Media representatives are advised that due to Covid19 protocols, CAF will not be able to accommodate huge numbers.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.