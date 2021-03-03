Africa: CAF to Now Allow Limited Media to Cover 43rd CAF General Assembly and Total U17 Afcon , Morocco 2021

CAF is pleased to announce that following further consultation with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the 43rdCAF Elective General Assembly and the matches of the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations U17 will now be open to a limited number of media representatives.

The agreed spread is 30% for the local press and 70% for the foreign media.

Following the evolution of the epidemiological situation at the global level, media representatives who will be approved to cover the CAF General Assembly on March 12 and the matches of the TOTAL U17 AFCON scheduled from 13-31 March 2021, will have to submit to strict Covid 19 protocols.

Only approved journalists will be entitled to receive a letter of invitation which will allow them to apply for an entry visa from the Moroccan embassy from their country of departure.

Media representatives are advised that due to Covid19 protocols, CAF will not be able to accommodate huge numbers.