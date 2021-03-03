South Africa: We Live in the Land of the ANC, Where the Stage Is Set for Their Kabuki Performances and the Rest of Us Are Props

opinion

It is as if there is no other story in South Africa, other than the ANC's daily Kabuki performances -- never mind that there are other people, processes and states of affairs in the country.

There are times when it seems that everything that is reported in the media or discussed around dinner tables or over a cup of coffee, is about the ANC.

Sure, there's a global pandemic, which has had a political economic impact on almost every country in the world. Those "delinked" countries such as North Korea do not share information readily with the world, so we remain in the dark about them. Here in South Africa, however, there is mass unemployment, high school or university graduates who can't find jobs, and people who go to bed hungry every night... But it's hard to keep the ANC out of the news. It's even more difficult to separate the ANC from corruption.

There's an old canard in football journalism -- usually aimed at misbehaving footballers -- that "you should stay on the back page and never on the front page". In other words, sports reports are on the back page and scandals are on the front page. It...