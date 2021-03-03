Sudan: Murders and Kidnapping in South Kordofan

2 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Delling — Two members of the armed forces in the Delling military command post in South Kordofan were killed by unknown attackers yesterday. On Sunday, a man was kidnapped west of Delling.

Relatives of one of the dead men told Radio Dabanga that the two soldiers were stabbed while on duty inside the military garrison post. They said that investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are still ongoing.

In an unrelated event, Mohamed Hajir (60) was kidnapped west of the town of Delling on Sunday by unknown perpetrators, who have demanded a ransom of SDG 3 billion for his release.

In January, hundreds of people participated in a demonstration in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, to protest against the deteriorating security situation in the state after the recent increase in violent crimes, including incidents of robbery, killing, and looting.

