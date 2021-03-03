Gambia/Ghana: Ghana Eliminates Gambia in U-20 Afcon Tournament

The Black Satellites of Ghana yesterday eliminated the Young Scorpions of The Gambia with a lone goal scoreline in their semi-finals clash of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament played at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott.

Precious Boah's wonderful free-kick in the 34th minutes was all but enough to help Ghana book their place into the final of the tournament.

The Gambian side who were aiming for another win over Ghana were disallowed by the Black Satellites steady defense line.

The game was the second meeting between the two sides in the tournament with The Gambian side defeating their Ghanaians counterparts 2-1 in the group stage to book their place in the knockout phase, where they eliminated Central African Republic after a 3-0 scoreline.

The result ended hopes of The Gambian side, who were looking to get into the podium for their second time in their history, while Ghana who are playing in the tournament for the 12th time draw their ambition closer, as they push to clinch their fourth African Under-20 title.

Meanwhile, the last time The Gambia Under-20 side came close to the trophy was in 2007 when they finished third place.