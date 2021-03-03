Gambia/Ghana: Ghana Eliminates Gambia in U-20 Afcon Tournament

2 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Black Satellites of Ghana yesterday eliminated the Young Scorpions of The Gambia with a lone goal scoreline in their semi-finals clash of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament played at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott.

Precious Boah's wonderful free-kick in the 34th minutes was all but enough to help Ghana book their place into the final of the tournament.

The Gambian side who were aiming for another win over Ghana were disallowed by the Black Satellites steady defense line.

The game was the second meeting between the two sides in the tournament with The Gambian side defeating their Ghanaians counterparts 2-1 in the group stage to book their place in the knockout phase, where they eliminated Central African Republic after a 3-0 scoreline.

The result ended hopes of The Gambian side, who were looking to get into the podium for their second time in their history, while Ghana who are playing in the tournament for the 12th time draw their ambition closer, as they push to clinch their fourth African Under-20 title.

Meanwhile, the last time The Gambia Under-20 side came close to the trophy was in 2007 when they finished third place.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.