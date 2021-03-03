Gambia: Jam City Salvages Lead in 2nd Tier After Triumph Over B4 Kiang West

Jam City has salvaged their lead in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League season after walloping B4 Kiang West 4-1 in their seven match played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium on Monday.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit were topping the country's second tier prior to their game with the Kiang West.

Jam City scored four goals in the match to snatch a resounding win over B4 Kiang West.

The Kiang based-team netted one goal, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The victory earned Jam City 19 points after seven league outings.

B4 Kiang West is still with 8 points in seven league outings.