Gambia: Jam City Salvages Lead in 2nd Tier After Triumph Over B4 Kiang West

2 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City has salvaged their lead in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League season after walloping B4 Kiang West 4-1 in their seven match played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium on Monday.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit were topping the country's second tier prior to their game with the Kiang West.

Jam City scored four goals in the match to snatch a resounding win over B4 Kiang West.

The Kiang based-team netted one goal, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The victory earned Jam City 19 points after seven league outings.

B4 Kiang West is still with 8 points in seven league outings.

