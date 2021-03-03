Gambia: Real De Banjul Coach Reacts to Hawks Victory

Coach Ebou Jarra of Real de Banjul has said that when playing against teams like Hawks FC, one needs to maintain discipline with higher tempo to have a chance of winning them.

"Since I came back into the country, I knew Hawks to be one of the teams that keep the ball very well. They are a well organize team that plays very well and with discipline," he added.

Coach Jarra was speaking on Saturday after his side defeated Hawks 1-0 in their week-seven fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Salifu Colley scored the only goal of the game after 61 minutes with Real ending the game with 10 men.

He further said that they did not perceive ending the game with ten men, noting that during their free up session ahead of the game, they played 12 against 11 for over 45 minutes.

"Every win and every game is important but let's try to remember that it is part of football to have the climax and anti-climax. I am not saying that it is a bad start for us but just that we do not expect to lose two games this early in the league. But one should expect to go up if you started at the bottom," he also said.

The win has moved Real de Banjul to third position with 11 points, while Hawks sits twelfth position with 6 points after seven matches.

Elsewhere, Waa Banjul were held to a 1-1 draw by Tallinding United in a game played at the National Technical Training Center in Yundum on Sunday.

The Banjul outfit, who earlier registered two wins, two draws and two loses were forced to another draw, while Buffer Zone boys, Tallinding United who are yet to earn a single win, drew six matches and losing one.

The result maintained Waa Banjul sixth position with 9 points, while Tallinding United occupy tenth position after seven games.

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) were also forced to another goalless draw by struggling Wallidan in a game played at Basori on Sunday.

Ferry boys, GPA who are one of the teams yet to taste defeat earned five draws and two wins, while Wallidan FC continue with their struggles as they are yet to register a single win in the league after earning five draws and suffer two defeats.

GPA maintained second position in the league with 11 points, while Wallidan sits second from bottom (13) position with 5 points after seven games.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) postponed some league games on Friday and Saturday in both the first and second division after the death of Samger coach Sulayman Kuyateh.