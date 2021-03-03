Gambia: NISA Gears Up for Inter-Departmental Championship

The National Inter-departmental Sports Association (NISA), a sports body comprising major establishments in the country, is inviting interested companies and institutions wishing to participate in its 2021 championship to register with the body.

The body is due to commence this year's competition on 13 March 2021.

Registration fee for the championship is pegged at D10, 000 per company or institution. The deadline for registration is Friday12 March 2021.

Interested companies and institutions can call the following numbers: 9908343, 7660582 or 7920277 or through NISA representative at the committee for the process as limited spaces are available.

According to Sulayman Badjie alias Uncle Saul, defending champions are expected to represent The Gambia in Senegal in a regional football competition with workers from Senegal.

Uncle Saul added that NISA was formed in 2003 with the motto: to foster personal interaction, discipline, tolerance and mutual understanding in the working life of all members of the association.