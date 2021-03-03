Gambia: NISA Gears Up for Inter-Departmental Championship

2 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The National Inter-departmental Sports Association (NISA), a sports body comprising major establishments in the country, is inviting interested companies and institutions wishing to participate in its 2021 championship to register with the body.

The body is due to commence this year's competition on 13 March 2021.

Registration fee for the championship is pegged at D10, 000 per company or institution. The deadline for registration is Friday12 March 2021.

Interested companies and institutions can call the following numbers: 9908343, 7660582 or 7920277 or through NISA representative at the committee for the process as limited spaces are available.

According to Sulayman Badjie alias Uncle Saul, defending champions are expected to represent The Gambia in Senegal in a regional football competition with workers from Senegal.

Uncle Saul added that NISA was formed in 2003 with the motto: to foster personal interaction, discipline, tolerance and mutual understanding in the working life of all members of the association.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.