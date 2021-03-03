Nigeria: Again, Bandits Kill 6 in Kaduna - Official

3 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday, said bandits killed six persons, leaving one injured in Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said: "six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru local government areas, as reported by security agencies.

"In Igabi local government area, the bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one persons; one person was left injured and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

"At Gwada village, also in Igabi LGA an attack by gunmen left two persons dead."

The commissioner said in another incident, bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents.

Similarly, bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government area and a resident known simply as "Likita" was shot dead, he added.

He said Gov Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and extended his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor also wished those injured quick recovery.

(NAN).

