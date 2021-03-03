Kenya's Declared Covid-19 Cases Rise By 345 to 106,470

The number of declared Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Tuesday rose by 345 to 106,470, Health minister Mutahi Kagwe announced in a statement, saying 5,550 samples had been tested within a day.

The Cabinet Secretary said the country had tested at least 1,306,601 samples for the disease by March 2, since reporting its first case on March 13, 2020.

All but 51 of the new patients were Kenyans whereas 205 of them were male and 140 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 93.

A hundred and ninety eight of the new patients were found in Nairobi County, which remained in the lead in terms of the number of infections recorded daily per county.

It was followed by Kiambu with 44 new infections, Nakuru 20, Mombasa 12, Kisumu 10, Kajiado nine, Machakos eight and Nyandarua seven.

And then came Nyeri and Laikipia with five cases each, Murang'a four, Busia, Garissa and Uasin Gishu three each, Embu, Kilifi, Meru, Narok and Siaya two each, and Bungoma, Kisii, Makueni and Nandi one each.

CS Kagwe announced that the number of recovered patients had risen by 143 to 86,960 and that 121 of them were in the home-based care programme while 22 had been hospitalised.

He also reported that four more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll in Kenya to 1,863.

By Tuesday, 1,494 patients had been registered under the home-based care programme while 378 had been hospitalised countrywide.

Of those admitted, 58 were in intensive care units (ICU), 23 of them on ventilatory support, 29 on supplemental oxygen and six under observation.

Another 14 patients were also on supplemental oxygen, all of them in general wards.