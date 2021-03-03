Kenya: Wildlife, People At Risk After Fire At Lake Nakuru National Park

2 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alice Kariuki

Rangers from the Kenya Wildlife Services and Kenya Forestry Services spent the better part of Tuesday trying to put out a fire at the Lake Nakuru National Park.

Newly recruited KWS scouts, who were also at the scene, said the fire started at 10am near a shooting range located between the Lanet and Ndiriti gates of the expansive park.

The spread was exacerbated by winds and dry grass.

Lake Nakuru Senior Warden Edward Karanja said the cause of the fire was yet to be established and that the park management and an aerial surveillance team were still assessing the damage.

By press time, scouts, rangers and wardens were still trying to put out the fire using twigs.

The responders said they feared it would spread and endanger the lives of animals at the park.

"People in surrounding estates will not be safe if the fire escalates, and the animals may end up in the estates," a warden told the Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

