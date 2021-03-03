Kenya: Kakamega Homeboyz Eye Gor Scalp in Mid-Week Tie

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has promised to pile more misery on reigning champions Gor Mahia when the two sides clash in a rescheduled midweek fixture of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega Wednesday.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm comes at a time when the two sides have had a relatively poor start to the season, compared to the past when they have always been amongst the top teams.

Gor have played 10 games and are 10th on 16 points, while Homeboyz have played three games more and are 13th on 15 points.

The two sides also lost their previous matches last weekend, with Homeboyz going down 2-1 to AFC Leopards at the same venue.

At neighbouring Mumias Complex, 32 kilometres away, Gor were upset by high flying Nzoia Sugar by the same score line.

"It is not easy to pick points here and we are also not ready to lose a game again. As the home team, you have to strategise on how to win and that is what we shall do here," said Muyoti, a former AFC Leopards captain.

While Homeboyz have not won their last two league games, their opponents are also winless in their last two. Gor Mahia's last win in the league was on January 31 when they edged coastal side Bandari 3-1 at Mbaraki stadium in Mombasa.

K'Ogalo played out to a barren draw against perennial rivals AFC Leopards on February 7 and lost to Napsa Stars of Zambia 1-0 on February 14 in the Caf Confederation Cup play off.

Gor drew 2-2 with Napsa Stars in the return leg of the Caf playoffs on February 21 before losing to Nzoia last weekend.

"We are prepared for the game and must continue from where we left off last season when we beat them here. It will be tough for both sides but we have to fight and bag the three points," added Muyoti.

Last season Gor lost 2-1 to Homeboyz in Bukhungu in the second leg of the league.

Homeboyz top scorer Moses Mudavadi on three goals is expected to partner veteran Allan Wanga upfront with highly rated midfielder Shami Kibwana playing behind them.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo however told Nation Sport that the Nzoia defeat was as a result of exhaustion and they are now ready to go after having had a deserved rest in Homa Bay county.

K'Ogalo has been camping in the lake side county since Saturday holding their training sessions at Homa Bay High School.

"We have rested, trained well and eaten alot of fish. The players are energetic and Homeboyz should be prepared for a tough battle. It will not be a walk in the park, but we have to get a win and start the process of reclaiming our position in the table," said Omollo.

The former Kenyan defender ruled out sentiments that this season's league title is beyond Gor Mahia's reach due to the 16 point gap between them and league leaders Tusker.

"It is too early to rule us out because the league is not even midway. We shall continue fighting to get good results now that our only focus is on the league," added Omollo.

in the last five meetings between the two sides, Gor has won three times, Homeboyz once, while one game ended in a 1-1 draw.