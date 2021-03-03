Kenya: Joy as Isiolo Fire Victim Gets New House

2 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Two weeks after her house was reduced to ashes by an inferno at Mti wa Makaa area in Bulapesa, Ms Frida Mwendwa has a reason to smile after residents and a local philanthropist constructed a new house for her.

The mother of two alongside Mr Joseph Njuguna and Erick Murangiri lost all their household items during the incident that occurred around 8pm on Valentine's Day.

The three have since the incident been housed by their neighbours and have been surviving on their mercies.

Residents blame the county government for failure to send fire engines in time saying the property could have been salvaged.

After efforts to seek assistance from some local leaders turned futile, the local community mobilised resources to support the victims and ensure they at least have food.

With assistance from Mwenda Thuranira Foundation, the woman's timber house was completed on Saturday for Sh60,000.

"Life has been so challenging since the incident. I have been sleeping on the floor in the house of my neighbour but I am so happy that I and my children now have a place to sleep," she told Nation.Africa.

The philanthropist last Saturday organised a fundraiser to assist the families get back to their normal lives.

Speaking during the event, Mr Thuranira called for a speedy response to fire outbreaks by the Isiolo county government saying people could continue losing their properties if immediate interventions are not introduced.

"It is so kind of the community to stand with the affected families. This is the unity and the spirit we should all embrace while we support and uplift each other," he said.

He asked local leaders to stop telling residents the challenges that the county faced but offer solutions to the challenges for a better county.

"We will continue assisting the families so that they live comfortable lives," he assured.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Urges Withdrawal of Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.