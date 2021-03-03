Kenya: Joy as Isiolo Fire Victim Gets New House

Two weeks after her house was reduced to ashes by an inferno at Mti wa Makaa area in Bulapesa, Ms Frida Mwendwa has a reason to smile after residents and a local philanthropist constructed a new house for her.

The mother of two alongside Mr Joseph Njuguna and Erick Murangiri lost all their household items during the incident that occurred around 8pm on Valentine's Day.

The three have since the incident been housed by their neighbours and have been surviving on their mercies.

Residents blame the county government for failure to send fire engines in time saying the property could have been salvaged.

After efforts to seek assistance from some local leaders turned futile, the local community mobilised resources to support the victims and ensure they at least have food.

With assistance from Mwenda Thuranira Foundation, the woman's timber house was completed on Saturday for Sh60,000.

"Life has been so challenging since the incident. I have been sleeping on the floor in the house of my neighbour but I am so happy that I and my children now have a place to sleep," she told Nation.Africa.

The philanthropist last Saturday organised a fundraiser to assist the families get back to their normal lives.

Speaking during the event, Mr Thuranira called for a speedy response to fire outbreaks by the Isiolo county government saying people could continue losing their properties if immediate interventions are not introduced.

"It is so kind of the community to stand with the affected families. This is the unity and the spirit we should all embrace while we support and uplift each other," he said.

He asked local leaders to stop telling residents the challenges that the county faced but offer solutions to the challenges for a better county.

"We will continue assisting the families so that they live comfortable lives," he assured.