South Africa: Post Office Cuts Long Queues for R350 Grant Beneficiaries

3 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Post Office has introduced a system to reduce the waiting time for beneficiaries collecting the R350 social relief of distress grant.

The system, which has been introduced in the Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces, will also make it easier for beneficiaries to comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

In a statement, the Post Office said each day of the week is reserved for different beneficiaries, depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers. Monday is reserved for 083 and 088, Tuesday 084 and 089, Wednesday 080 and 089, Thursday 081 and 086, and Friday is reserved for the 082 and 087 last three numbers.

"The first week of the month is reserved for paying grants to the elderly, disability and child grants. The Post Office has introduced separate queues at its branches to reduce waiting time and to ensure social distancing.

"One queue is reserved for beneficiaries of the R350 grant, while the other queue is for all other transactions. There will be queue walkers, who will check ID numbers to ensure that the system is implemented," the Post Office explained.

For more information, clients are encouraged to call South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on 0800 60 10 11 from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, they can visit the SASSA website on www.sassa.gov.za.

