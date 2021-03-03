Zimbabwe: Dam Levels Break Records

The country has witnessed record breaking national dam levels after gaining an average of 56,9 percent this season.

As at March 1, the national dam level average had risen to 95,9 percent.

In the past week, significant gains were recorded in the Harare water supply dams of Chivero and Manyame as well as Bulawayo water supply dams of Insiza and Upper Ncema pointing to improved water security for the two capitals.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said since the beginning of the rainy season, dams have gained an average of 56,9 percent, the highest ever recorded since 1980.

"Before that, the most inflows had been recorded in 1974 when dams gained 55 percent between the beginning of the rainy season and the end of February that year.

"Water levels in the country's major dams remain on an upward trend on the backdrop of the continued rainfall activity being experienced in various parts of the country," she said.

In terms of catchment averages, as at March 1, Gwayi Catchment had an average of 102,7 percent, Manyame 81,1 percent, Mazowe 80,4 percent, Mzingwane 89,5 percent, Runde 105,9 percent, Sanyati 105,8 percent and Save 78,7 percent.

The country's largest inland water body, Tugwi-Mukosi is spilling together with other dams such as Muzhwi, Manyuchi, Biri, Insukamini, Nerutanga and Siya.

Mazowe Dam, Karoi, Blockely, Jumbo and others remain low and are yet to reach the 50 percent mark.

"Zinwa, however, continues to appeal to water users across the board that water remains a finite resource which needs to be used sparingly and efficiently," said Mrs Munyonga.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Services Department has advised that rains are expected to ease off countrywide from Monday to Sunday with sunny breaks by today with warmer conditions and sunshine expected from tomorrow.

In an advisory yesterday, the MSD said by end of the week people will be expected to change from wearing warmer clothes to putting on sun hats and umbrellas.

"More sunny breaks are expected from Tuesday and less rainfall though it will still be windy.

"People should keep warm, and ensure vulnerable persons; the elderly, ill, children keep warm on Monday evening and Tuesday morning (today)," said the MSD.

"Respiratory illness such as flue and colds may also be common during this period. There will be need to exchange warm attire to sun hats and umbrellas towards the end of this week as sunny skies become more predominant."

Farmers have also been urged to regularly monitor moisture level around crop fields as well as temperatures in poultry farms and hatcheries; and adjust accordingly.

The department said chances of cyclone affecting much of Zimbabwe is highly unlikely.