South Africa: North West Appoints New Rental Housing Tribunal Members

3 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

North West Local Government and Human Settlements MEC, Mmoloki Cwaile has appointed members of the North West Housing Tribunal who will be responsible for resolving complex rental issues in the province.

The seven members, mostly with a legal background, will be led by Advocate Millicent Raborifi for a three-year term.

The tribunal will facilitate conflict resolution, as well as establish sound relations between tenants and landlords in the rental sector.

Cwaile said the department will utilise the tribunal expertise in resolving conflicting issues between landlords and tenants, including non-payment of rent, lock-outs, and cutting of basic services like electricity, water and short notice to vacate the rented property.

The tribunal will also resolve issues regarding eviction without a court order, refusal to refund key deposit, and unfair practices within the rental sector, amongst others.

Cwaile encouraged members to work as a team.

The MEC also assured that the department will give the chairperson and her team the necessary support when executing their duties.

"I have confidence in them in handling challenges that they will be confronted with during their three-year term. I believe in the empowerment of women and I have full confidence in the newly appointed Chairperson of the Tribunal Advocate Millicent Raborife.

"I believe in her capabilities that she will lead the team with diligence and mediate rental conflicts across the province together with her Deputy Chairperson, Matshidiso Mogale," Cwaile said.

The North West Rental Housing Tribunal has previously successfully resolved conflicts within the housing rental sector, with the majority of cases in Mafikeng in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District and Matlosana in Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Free services offered

According to the Director responsible for the Housing Tribunal, Safira Moagi, residents should note that the Tribunal offers its services free of charge.

"Complaints lodged with the Tribunal must be in writing in the prescribed form available at the Tribunal offices.

"Complaints must be lodged by mail to the office of the Tribunal, at the relevant Rental Housing Information office within the jurisdiction of the local municipality in which the dwelling is situated, by delivery at the office of the Tribunal or by e-mail to the office of the Tribunal," Moagi explained.

More information can be obtained from the North West Housing Tribunal offices at 018 388 5560/ 5529/ 5530 or email: legodim@nwpg.gov.za \ mseate@nwpg.gov.za

