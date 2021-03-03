Ethiopia: New Road Project to Connect Sekela, Origin of Abbay River to Trunk Road

SEKELA - Construction of a 62 km long Arb Gebeya-Sekela-Tilili asphalt road project has been launched on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Agegnehu Teshager launched the project which connects Sekela, the origin of Abbay (Blue Nile) River with the main road.

Construction of the new asphalt road would be carried out by a local construction company called DMC, with an outlay of more than 1.67 billion birr allocated by the government. The project is expected to be completed in three years, it was indicated.

Demeke said on the occasion that the society should join hands to develop our resources together and extricate people from poverty through creating market linkage. Since the area is source of Abbay River the road will play a big role in exploiting natural resources which is crucial for the overall development.

Speaking on the occasion administrator of Amhara regional State, Agegnehu Teshager said that infrastructural development is part of economic reform as the country is in the path of reforms in all arenas.

The project will further boost economic benefit of the society in particular and the country in general. The society living in the area will have to cooperate so as to complete the project according to the schedule.

ERA Director Engineer Habtamu Tegegne said that part of this project, the 59 kilometers long Jiga-Kuarit-Arb Gebeya road project will in the near future.

The road will have 21.5 meters width in urban areas and 10 meter in rural areas, it was learnt.